Visakhapatnam: conduct drive to detect anaemia in children and pregnant women, Collector tells officials

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the officials to conduct a drive in schools, anganwadi centres and households in sachivalayam level to identify children and pregnant women suffering from anaemia and distribute tablets and injections.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials from Health and Women & Child Welfare Departments on Wednesday. He said that after four to six weeks, the progress should be reviewed. Mr Mallikarjuna has also asked the officials to conduct review meetings every week to discuss about anaemia, child marriages and nutrition.