Visakhapatnam: Complicated surgery performed at KGH to relieve baby of tumour in liver

April 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A rare and complicated surgery was successfully conducted on a two-year-old girl, to remove a tumor from her liver, at the King George Hospital (KGH). Sanvitha was admitted in the Surgery Department of the Paediatric Ward of KGH by her father Ramesh. The doctors conducted tests and diagnosed the problem. They performed left hemi-hepatectomy and removed the tumour on April 6.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bhaskara Reddy, D. Hasanthi, Dr. Ramana, Dr. Rajeev, Dr. Srinivas, Dr. Nivetha and Dr. Madhuri under the supervision of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, HOD. The baby was discharged and sent home in good health, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Monday. The parents thanked the doctors and KGH Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar for the successful performance of the rare and complicated surgery in a government hospital.