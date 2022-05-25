Visakhapatnam: competitions to be organised for students in connection with World Environment Day

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and India Youth For Society (IYFS) are jointly organising a series of activities for students in connection with the forthcoming World Environment Day.

A poster of the events was released by GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, along with members of IYFS.

Elocution and painting competitions would be held on June 3 and 4 respectively, according to S. Veerababu, coordinator, IYFS. Registration can be done through the link: https://iyfs.in/event/paint

Interested participants can also call on the mobile no. 9951958686 for details.