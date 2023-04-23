Visakhapatnam: Common devotees happy with arrangements at Simhachalam temple, says Endowments Minister

April 23, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that it is the dream of all devotees to see the ‘Nijaroopam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Swamy of Simhachalam at least once in a lifetime, and elaborate arrangements helped in ensuring this to the estimated two lakh devotees, who participated in the Chandanotsavam on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference at Simhachalam here on Sunday evening, the Endowments Minister said that the officials of various departments, under the supervision of District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, have been working overtime for the past one month. A roadmap was prepared after elaborate discussions to ensure that common devotees had proper darshan on the auspicious occasion, as per the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The devotees, who went in the free darshan queue, ₹300 and ₹1,000 ticket holders have expressed satisfaction at the arrangements. They were given drinking water and buttermilk, and children were given biscuits and milk.

The Minister, however, admitted that there were some disturbances in the VIP protocol darshan queue as some persons without tickets or with improper tickets gained entry due to the negligence of some staff posted at different entry points. It was decided to allow ₹1,500 ticket holders for Antaralaya darshan following representations from temple employees, media and others. However, VVIPs had not stuck to the time slots given to them and this resulted in the time slots given to devotees going haywire.

He said that officials and staff of the Revenue, Police and Endowments Departments worked hard for the past one month and made good arrangements. However, negligence by some staff has marred the good work. He also said that ‘antaralaya darshanam’ for ₹1,500 ticket holders was planned in such a way that the view for common devotees was not affected in any way. He attributed the traffic jam on the ghat road to break down of some vehicles, which inconvenienced devotees for a couple of hours. He said that the arrangements would be done in a better manner next year taking the present experiences into account.

Replying to a query, he said that last year also ‘antaralaya darshan’ was allowed for ₹1,500 ticket holders.