Visakhapatnam: Commit yourself to a cause, Naresh Trehan tells students

Eminent surgeon delivers convocation address at IIM-Visakhapatnam

Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta, delivering the convocation address at the sixth convocation of IIM-Visakhapatnam on Friday.. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Be committed to a cause, never give up, take calculated risks and do not look back. This was the advice given to the students by Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta, the Medicity. He was delivering the convocation address at the sixth convocation of IIM-Visakhapatnam, held here on Friday.

Narrating his personal journey and sharing anecdotes from his student days and work career both in India and in the USA, he urged the graduates not to go by the biases or misplaced beliefs of others.

“Have trust and confidence in yourself and keep moving forward on what you want to do. In life there are always ups and downs, but there will also be game-changing triggers that one should grab and build on. Those will be turning points in one’s life,” he said.

Earlier, Hari Bhartia, Chairman of the Board of Governors spoke about the good journey of the Institute and expressed his gratitude to the central and state leadership for their unstinting support.

In his advice to the students, he spoke about the importance of ESG – Environment, Social and Governance aspects.

Director of IIM-V Prof M. Chandrasekhar presented the Director’s report, highlighting the milestones crossed by the institute in the years gone by.

Medals and certificates were given away to the students who passed out.