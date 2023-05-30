HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects doubling work on K-K line

May 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.M. Chowdhary, CRS, South Eastern Circle, inspecting the newly-constructed double line between Boddavara and S. Kota, in Waltair Division, on Monday.

A.M. Chowdhary, CRS, South Eastern Circle, inspecting the newly-constructed double line between Boddavara and S. Kota, in Waltair Division, on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, A.M. Chowdhary, conducted thorough inspection of the newly-constructed double line of 7.2 km between Boddavara- Srungavarapu Kota sections, of Waltair Division, on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, Chief Engineer K. Dhanunjaya Rao, Chief Administrative Officer P. Srinivasa Rao, Chief Bridge Engineer Rajkumar and other officers accompanied the CRS during the safety inspection. The inspection was completed successfully, and speed trial was conducted successfully and authorisation received. It is part of the doubling project of the Kothavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul line.

This was achieved after a lot of hard work done by Civil Engineering, Signal & Telecom and Electrical departments despite inclement weather and remote area. As a part of this project, several traffic facilities including new crossovers laid at station yards, high level platforms, and bridges were also laid and were inspected.

