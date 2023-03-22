Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects Chhatriput-Maligura Sections in Waltair Division

March 22, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A.M. Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, conducted a thorough inspection of the newly-constructed double line of 7 km between Chhatariput- Maligura sections.

Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair; Chief Engineer, K. Dhanunjaya Rao; Chief Administrative Officer AP Dwivedi, Chief Bridge Engineer Anand Kumar Singh and other officers accompanied the CRS for the safety inspection.

The inspection was conducted successfully and authorisation was received. It is part of the doubling project of the Koraput-Kirandul line. This was achieved after a lot of hard work done by Civil Engineering, Signal & Telecom and Electrical Departments, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The section has been commissioned with complete yard lines, 31 bridges, 31 metres high embankment etc. in this section. As a part of this project, several traffic facilities including new cross-overs laid at station yards, high level platforms, and bridges were also laid.

Mr. Anup Satpathy said that the 7 km new double line, constructed between Chhatariput- Maliguda, was inspected by the CRS on Wednesday and the speed trial at an average speed of 55 km/hr was also successfully conducted. These sections would be utilised for train movement, after completion of non-Interlocking works, to be done shortly, he said.