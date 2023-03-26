Visakhapatnam comes under security blanket for G-20 working group committee meeting beginning on March 28

March 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has said that the city would be under a complete security blanket with 2,500 police personnel on bandobast duty for the G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29. Among the personnel, 1,800 will be civil police, while the remaining would be from Armed Reserve, Greyhounds, Octopus and other wings, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the police conference hall here on Sunday, Mr. Srikanth said that in view of G-20 working group committee meeting, the city police have been involved in security arrangements for the last 15 days. He said that all the routes which would be used by the delegates, attending the G-20 meeting, the tourist places, to be visited by them on March 27 and the projects, proposed for their visit on March 30, were thoroughly checked and were brought under complete security.

Gala dinner

“On March 28 and 29, the delegates will attend the meeting at Raddisson Hotel. On March 28th evening, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in the city and interact with the delegates, and later take part in the gala dinner,” he said.

“The staff have been trained to receive and guide the foreign delegates properly. Right from the receiving the delegates at the airport, special security will be arranged and traffic will be monitored,” he said. Police picketing is arranged at various places, he added.

Mr. Srikanth said that during the movement of delegates and during the Chief Minister’s visit, there would be traffic restrictions in some areas. He appealed to the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Red zones

Mr. Srikanth also said that six areas have been declared as red zone’, where flying drones is prohibited. The areas are Raddison Blue Hotel, Mudasarlova Park, Kailasagiri, R.K Beach, Jindal Waste to Energy Plant at Kapuluppada, and the 24X7 drinking water facility at Madhavadhara. Apart from these six areas, routes likely to be used by the delegates were also declared as red zones. Using of drones would invite action as per various Sections of the IPC, apart from seizing or destroying of the equipment, he said.