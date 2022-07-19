Visakhapatnam: Collector urges all eligible persons to get COVID booster shot

A special COVID-19 vaccination drive is being conducted from July 15 for 75 days to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – for all persons in the age group of 18 to 59 years.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said in a statement on Tuesday that the precautionary dose will be available at government hospitals, PHCs, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Health Sub Centres in the district.

As many as 14,62,803 persons have been identified as ‘eligible’ to take the precautionary dose in the target age group. Dr. Mallikarjuna appealed to all eligible persons to make use of the opportunity to get themselves vaccinated.