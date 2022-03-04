Visakhapatnam: Collector takes part in ‘Special Spandana’ at Paderu

A large number of tribals flocked the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office to submit representations during he ‘Special Spandana’ at Paderu in the district on Friday. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna received the representations along with ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and Sub-Collector V. Abhishek during the programme.

Speaking after the programme, Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the officials to allocate time on a daily basis to clear the representations to prevent them from piling up.

Coaching programme

Later, he released a brochure of free civil service coaching programme for tribals. He said that entrance examination for the coaching programme would be conducted on March 15 and appealed to the youth to utilise the opportunity.