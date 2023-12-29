ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Collector stresses on proper use of social media under parental vigilance by students

December 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Collector and Visakha Valley School Chairman A. Mallikarjuna stressed the importance of proper use of social media platforms by students with parental vigilance. Otherwise children’s minds will be spoiled and they will not grow up to be responsible citizens, he said.

Addressing the school’s second annual Spoorthy 2023-24 celebrations held on the school premises, he urged parents to enrol their children in schools with spacious playgrounds like Visakha Valley or other government schools in the city. He also emphasised the virtues of hard work and the importance of proper nutrition.

The programme was presided over by Principal Eshwari Prabhakar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From races to jumps, hula hoops to karate and even zumba, the day kicked off with a spirited performance where the girls showcased their diverse talents, enthralling the crowd, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US