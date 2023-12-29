GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Collector stresses on proper use of social media under parental vigilance by students

December 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Collector and Visakha Valley School Chairman A. Mallikarjuna stressed the importance of proper use of social media platforms by students with parental vigilance. Otherwise children’s minds will be spoiled and they will not grow up to be responsible citizens, he said.

Addressing the school’s second annual Spoorthy 2023-24 celebrations held on the school premises, he urged parents to enrol their children in schools with spacious playgrounds like Visakha Valley or other government schools in the city. He also emphasised the virtues of hard work and the importance of proper nutrition.

The programme was presided over by Principal Eshwari Prabhakar.

From races to jumps, hula hoops to karate and even zumba, the day kicked off with a spirited performance where the girls showcased their diverse talents, enthralling the crowd, she added.

