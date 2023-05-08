Visakhapatnam Collector receives Red Cross Medal from Andhra Pradesh Governor

May 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who is also chairman of the district branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), received the Red Cross Medal (Gold Medal) from Andhra Pradesh Governor and IRCS State branch president S. Abdul Nazeer at the World Red Cross Day 2023 celebrations organised at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, on Monday. The celebrations were organised in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Jean Henry Dunant, founder of the International Red Cross movement.

The Governor appreciated the services rendered by the IRCS AP State branch during the last three years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the special multi-purpose health camps organised in the tribal areas.

Dr. Mallikarjuna was given the medal for the services rendered as chairman of IRCS, Visakhapatnam