Visakhapatnam Collector launches Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme

May 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has launched Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme to provide free medical services for persons suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities.

At a programme organised at the Bhavitha Centre at Akkayyapalem here on Saturday, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the Central Government was operating the health insurance scheme through the National Trust, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In Visakhapatnam district, the scheme was being run with the assistance of The Ability People.

He said that ₹1,34,750 was being allocated from the ‘Sanjeevani Nidhi’ for payment of insurance premium for physically challenged in the above mentioned four categories.

The beneficiaries could claim up to ₹1 lakh a year as reimbursement for medical expenditure incurred on treatment during the year. The insurance premium for 512 disabled persons, i.e., autism – 12, cerebral palsy – 109, mental retardation 387, multiple disabilities – 4, would be paid. He called upon eligible persons to make use of the scheme. The scheme has been launched for the first time in the State in Visakhapatnam.

The Collector said that on his suggestion, all employees had donated funds from their personal income to the Sanjeevani Fund on January 1 (New Year Day) and till date ₹15 lakh was collected. The fund would be utilised for the poor, under privileged and persons with special abilities. At present, the fund was being utilised for the benefit of persons with special needs, and the credit for it goes to all the employees, he said and expressed his gratitude to them for their cooperation.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that a plan was being prepared for payment of premium for ‘Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana’ scheme for girls, who have lost their mother or father. He also said that efforts were being made to provide wheelchairs, tricycles and other aids to physically challenged persons in the district with ₹60 lakh from the IOCL, in the next couple of months.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan said that the path shown by the Collector, towards physically challenged persons, orphans and the poor, was worthy of emulation. He also complimented the employees for their contribution to the fund.

The Ability People founder Dilip Patro commended the Collector on his idea and appealed to the officials in other districts of the State to strive for implementation of the scheme all over the State. He also appealed to the beneficiaries to avail of the scheme.

Later, the Collector along with the employees handed over a cheque for ₹1,34,750 towards payment of the insurance premium.

VMRDA Secretary Rangaiah, RDO Hussain Saheb, Bhimili RDO Bhaskara Reddy, Assistant Director of Disabled Welfare Shobha, DM&HO P. Jagadeeswara Rao and Distrit Employment Officer Subbi Reddy were among those who participated.