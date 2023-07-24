Visakhapatnam Collector instructs officials not to utilise services of Ward Volunteers in voter survey

July 24, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna directed officials not to take the services of ward volunteers in the door-to-door voter survey. He said that since they were not part of the official work of the State government, the volunteers had no role to play. An official from Mulagada mandal was suspended for using the services of volunteers, he said.

The officials were directed to conduct the survey every Sunday and ensure that there are no error in the voter list for 2024. There would be a meeting with leaders of political parties every Tuesday to discuss the progress. The survey would be conducted till August 21. Booth-level officers (BLOs) would participate in field-level surveys.

On Sunday, the Collector himself participated in the programme held at Ramalayam Street and Sanjeev Nagar Colony in Visalakshi Nagar under Election Commission of India (ECI) Booth No. 82 and 83 under Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment.

The Collector spoke to the residents and inquired about the status of votes and complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the ECI team participating in the field survey should take full responsibility for preparing the voter list in a transparent manner.

BLOs collect details of new voters, delete names of people who are dead and make corrections. They also collect details about the number of people living in each household, how many live locally and how many have migrated to other areas.

Dr. Mallikarjuna appealed to the people to cooperate with the filed survey team to conduct the survey successfully. Details of those between 18 and 19 years of age and those who have completed 17 years of age should be taken in Form-6.