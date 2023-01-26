Visakhapatnam Collector inspects parade, highlights progress made by district in Republic Day speech

January 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Collector A. Mallikarjuna elaborated on the development and welfare activities being undertaken by various departments in the district at the 74th Republic Day celebrations, organised at the Police Parade Grounds, on Thursday.

The Collector unfurled the National Flag on the occasion. Later, accompanied by Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, he inspected the parade, and received the Guard of Honour from the platoons. In his address, Mr. Mallikarjuna listed the progress made by different departments in the district.

“Medical and health services were being extended through 63 Urban Health Centres, eight Health and Wellness Centres and 126 Health and Wellness Sub Centres in the district,” the Collector said.

“All pregnant women, delivering at government hospitals, were being given ₹1,000 under the ‘Janani Suraksha Yojana’ from April 2022, and so far, ₹1.10 crore was given to 11,000 women under the scheme. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana scheme, all registered pregnant women were being given ₹5,000 as financial assistance, in a phased manner, till delivery and administration of vaccines to the baby. A total of ₹5.21 crore was given to 9,700 beneficiaries from April 2022 till date,” he said.

A total of four hospitals, functioning under A.P. Vaidya Vidhan Parishad, were upgraded under ‘Nadu–Nedu’. The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has taken up development of the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) as a Centre of Excellence, at an estimated cost of ₹19.80 crore,” the Collector said.

A total of 3,55,000 students were enrolled in 1,398 schools in the district. An amount of ₹26,550 crore was transferred to the accounts of 1.75 lakh mothers of students, who were eligible for the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, during the last academic year. Basic infrastructure was improved at 314 schools at a cost of ₹134 crore at 314 schools under Phase-II of Nadu-Nedu in the district.

A new menu was being implemented to provide a balanced diet to students of 587 government and aided schools, under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, since January this year, Mr. Mallikarjuna said, adding that 11,223 students of Class VIII and 1,116 teachers were given 12,339 tabs, with the Byjus’ app, at a total cost of ₹39.60 crore.

Later, the Collector witnessed a procession of tableaux depicting the activities and progress made by various departments. Cultural performances based on patriotic themes were presented by students of various schools, who were later awarded mementoes by the Collector.

Mr. Mallkarjuna presented appreciation certificates to employees of various departments who showed outstanding talent in their respective fields, and to the participants of the parade.

He later visited the stalls put up by various departments and distributed tools to eligible beneficiaries under various schemes. He handed over two-wheelers, equipped with ice-boxes, to 18 fishermen, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme with 40% subsidy.

GVMC Commissioner P. Rajababu, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, DCP Sumit Garud, VMRDA Vice-Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala, MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Varudhu Kalyani were among those who participated.