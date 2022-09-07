Visakhapatnam Collector inaugurates oncology services at Medicover Hospitals

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 07, 2022 20:57 IST

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated oncology services at Medicover Hospitals along with Deputy Mayor K. Satish, here on Wednesday. Cancer screening is one of the first initiatives in prevention of this disease. The hospital will have all the comprehensive services pertaining to oncology.

Speaking on the occasion. Karthik Chandra V, Chief Surgical Oncologist, said that minimally invasive approaches like laparoscopy and robotic techniques used to treat many cancers, were reducing morbidity and improving the quality of life without compromising on the outcomes. Newer radiation techniques have been developed to reduce the toxicity and hazards of radiation therapy, he said.

Ramavath Dev, Chief Medical Oncologist, said that cancer was one of the major causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. A report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the ‘Burden of cancers in India’, seven cancers accounted for more than 40% of the total disease burden: lung (10.6%), breast (10.5%), oesophagus (5.8%), mouth (5.7%), stomach (5.2%), liver (4.6%) and cervix uteri (4.3%).

D.S.K Sahitya, Consultant Clinical Hematologist, spoke on the advances in cancer treatment like targeted therapies and immunotherapy.

