Visakhapatnam: Collector, GVMC Commissioner visit rythu bazaars

They appeal to people not to use plastic bags

They appeal to people not to use plastic bags

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has called for cooperation from all sections of the people for the elimination of plastic, which is damaging the environment.

The Collector, accompanied by GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, visited the Rythu Bazaar at MVP Colony, the Gnanapuram Wholesale Market and the vegetable bazaar at Old Jail Road. They appealed to the people to avoid use of single-use plastic as it was causing immense damage to humanity. It would take at least 500 years for the plastic to dissolve in the earth. Extensive use of plastics would also endanger the livestock, birds, aquatic life and even plants would not grow on the ground. They suggested use of cloth and paper bags, which dissolve in the earth. They sought the cooperation of the people in the implementation of the ban on plastics from June 5.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Shastri, Zonal Commissioners Shiv Prasad and Mallayya Naidu, Assistant Medical Officers of Health Dr. Kishore and Dr. Rajesh and ACP Venkateswara Rao were present.