Visakhapatnam Collector goes down memory lane

May 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that it is the government which helped in all phases of education and has given him a respectable position. The Collector had gone nostalgic remembering his school days, when he used to struggle to speak in English and how hard work helped him to achieve his goals.

The district administration on Friday organised a programme to felicitate 63 students, who have secured more than 570 marks in the recently held Class X examinations from various government schools. The Collector had lunch with the students.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Mallikarjuna reminding his Class VI days in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya said that one of his teachers named Sirisha had beaten him when he was unable to speak in English properly. She had hit him so hard that he started to bleed. “Many days I used to copy the English homework from my brother, after he fell asleep in the night. As days passed by, I felt that this should not continue further and I should start practising,” he recalls, as students who attended the programme listened in rapt attention.

He said “I started to practise English slowly. I used to have a friend, who was class topper. We had set a deal that whenever we meet, we should speak only in English. I started to learn short sentences like ‘This is a tree’, ‘That is a shop’, ‘That is a road’. Gradually, I started to improve. That was the time I realised that only hard work will help you to move forward.”

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that he had completed schooling, Intermediate and even MBBS in the government institutions. Government had given me lot of support in my entire career and only with its assistance, I am standing right before you as a Collector serving people, he concluded.

“The State Government has reformed schools through ‘Nadu – Nedu’. By bringing in various initiatives like Vidya Deevena, Goru Mudda, Amma Vadi, Vidya Kanuka, and even providing tabs, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving priority to the education sector. Students should work hard and achieve their dreams,” he said.

The Collector praised the District Educational Officer, teachers and other staff of the department for standing in top three in the State in Class X results. He also asked them to aim for the second position in the next year.