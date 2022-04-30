Visakhapatnam Collector expresses ire over poor maintenance of toilets at KGH

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna expressed dissatisfaction on the poor maintenance of toilets in King George Hospital (KGH) and instructed the officials to improve the sanitary conditions in the hospital. He inspected the gynaecology and cardiology wards of the hospital on Saturday. He asked the doctors to ensure that pregnant women coming for treatment do not face any kind of inconvenience. He interacted with patients and their attendants about the services being offered. He learnt about the issues being faced by the patient attendants due to scarcity of drinking water and instructed the officials to take steps to ensure adequate water supply. KGH Superintendent P. Mythili was present.