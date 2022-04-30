Visakhapatnam Collector expresses ire over poor maintenance of toilets at KGH
District Collector A. Mallikarjuna expressed dissatisfaction on the poor maintenance of toilets in King George Hospital (KGH) and instructed the officials to improve the sanitary conditions in the hospital. He inspected the gynaecology and cardiology wards of the hospital on Saturday. He asked the doctors to ensure that pregnant women coming for treatment do not face any kind of inconvenience. He interacted with patients and their attendants about the services being offered. He learnt about the issues being faced by the patient attendants due to scarcity of drinking water and instructed the officials to take steps to ensure adequate water supply. KGH Superintendent P. Mythili was present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.