Visakhapatnam Collector asks Gangavaram Port authorities to submit report on workers’ issues within a week

Port workers urge the Collector to ensure that the port implements the rules in 11 key aspects such as salaries and increments

June 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Collector A. Mallikarjuna on June 8 (Thursday) directed the Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) to submit a detailed report within a week on the measures taken by them and the assurances given to address the problems of the port workers.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Collector with the representatives of the port, leaders of the port workers’ welfare association and other stakeholders in the presence of Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy.

On behalf of the workers, the MLA said that the port authorities should treat the workers on par with their employees. The MLA asked the port authorities to extend medical, education, and loan facilities to the workers.

Workers’ leaders Nolli Thatharao and Matha Apparao urged the Collector to ensure that the port management implemented the rules in 11 key aspects such as salaries, increments, and free education to workers’ children. The leaders also read out their issues at the meeting.

The Collector urged all the stakeholders to work for the development of the port without neglecting the welfare of workers.

“If the workers have any problem, it is not good to raise concerns and disrupt the operations of the port. Instead, they can approach me directly,” the Collector said.

