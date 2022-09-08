Visakhapatnam: Collector asks doctors to focus on seasonal diseases

Collector A. Mallikarjuna chairing a review meeting on seasonal diseases in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector A. Mallikarjuna has advised the doctors to remain alert to seasonal diseases and provide better healthcare services to patients.

Participating in a review meeting at the Zone-4 Municipal Office of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Thursday, Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the medical officers to focus on the outbreak of seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria and take measures from time to time for their control.

All the doctors should visit the households under their purview and create awareness among the people, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the officials to ensure strict implementation of the ‘Friday, Dry Day’ programme and conduct field-level inspection of areas where dengue was reported.

He called for strict implementation of biometric attendance, adding that any negligence in discharging duties would be viewed seriously.

The Collector asked the medical officers to initiate measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality rate. All pregnant women need to be examined. Measures should also be taken to prevent early marriages and early pregnancies by organising awareness programmes for the target groups.

Awareness should also be created among the citizens on the need to take the booster dose for COVID-19.

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi, DPMO Rama Reddy and District Malaria Officer Y. Mani were among those who attended the meeting.