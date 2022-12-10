Visakhapatnam: cochlear implant surgeries performed on five children under Aarogyasri and EHS

December 10, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cochlear implant surgeries were successfully done on five children, free of cost under Dr. YSR Arogyasri and EHS, at Susruta ENT Hospital at Health City, here, recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving information to the media here on Friday, P. Krishnam Raju, MD of the hospital, said that over 100 cochlear implant surgeries have been performed at the hospital since 2018 under various government schemes and private care. Five children underwent cochlear implant surgeries on December 4.

He underlined the importance of identifying hearing problems in children at any early age so that appropriate surgical and rehabilitation therapy could be initiated. Deafness could lead to inability to talk, which would hamper normal communication, education, job prospects and ability to become an independent individual.

He also stressed on the importance of bringing awareness among parents for early detection of hearing problems in young children. He said that the hospital was equipped to screen newborn children for hearing defects. Cochlear implant surgery was very expensive, with the cost varying between ₹7 lakh and ₹14 lakh. However, the Government of AP was providing cochlear implant surgery free of cost at Susruta ENT Hospital, under Dr. YSR Arogyasri and EHS.

Information regarding the cochlear implant surgeries can be had from K. Srinivasa Rao, Superintendent of the hospital, on the landline 0891-2554040 or on the mobile no.8985882224.