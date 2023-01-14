ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Coast Guard DG reviews operational preparedness

January 14, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard Director General V.S. Pathania reviewed the operational preparedness on the eastern seaboard here on Friday.

About five offshore patrol vessels (OPV), one pollution control vessel (PCV), four fast patrol vessels (FPV) and four interceptor boats (IB), apart from the air arm, participated.

The DG witnessed various exercises such as drone demo, mail transfer, replenishment transfer and search, fleet manoeuvres and rescue operations.

Mr. Pathania appreciated the units of the eastern seaboard for maintaining the operational readiness and the enthusiasm.

Being the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, ICG has played a significant role in securing the country’s coast and enforcing regulations within the maritime zone of India, he said.

The Coast Guard Complex at Rushikonda was also inaugurated by Ms. Neela Pathania, president Tatrakshika, Coast Guard wives welfare association, in the presence of the DG.

