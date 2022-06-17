Visakhapatnam: CM wants to provide roof over head of each poor family, says Health Minister

Rajani takes part in patta distribution programme at Nagarampalem near Madhurawada

District in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajani has said that the dream of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is to provide a roof over the head of each and every poor family in the State.

She participated in the patta distribution programme at Nagarampalem near Madhurawada along with Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Friday.

Ms. Rajani said that the Chief Minister has implemented 95% of his poll promises. He fulfilled the poor man’s dream of owning a house despite financial constraints and obstacles on the path. The YSR Congress Party government was implementing ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Rythu Bharosa’ and several other schemes along with Aarogyasri, ‘fee reimbursement’ and EMRI 108 ambulances, which were launched by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

She said that Andhra Pradesh has implemented welfare programmes like no other State in the country. Plans were formulated for construction of 1.30 lakh houses to the poor in Visakhapatnam district. The beneficiaries could either choose to construct houses on their own or the government would construct them. She said that about 8,000 house site pattas were being distributed in Ward nos. 5 and 7 at Madhurawada.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the registration of the pattas would also be done by the government. He called upon all eligible persons to utilise the opportunity.

Joint Collector K. Viswanathan and Bheemunipatnam DRO Bhaskar Reddy were present.