Visakhapatnam: CM according top priority to medical services, says Health Minister

June 17, 2022 18:08 IST

‘₹13,000 crore a year was allocated during the last three years to the Medical and Health Department’

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani visited the King George Hospital (KGH) and interacted with patients and held discussions with officials on the functioning of the hospital here on Friday.

Later, speaking to the media, Ms. Rajani said that the State government was taking all measures for improvement of amenities and services at the hospital. She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was according top priority to medical and health services as part of which ₹13,000 crore a year was allocated during the last three years to the Medical and Health Department.

An amount of ₹16,000 crore was spent on improvement of hospital buildings under the ‘Nadu – Nedu’ programme. Similarly, a total of 2,466 procedures were being covered under ‘Aarogyasri’ and a budget of ₹3,000 crore was allocated for this purpose.

The Minister said that measures were being taken to improve services at KGH as part of which she had held discussions with Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors and HODs. They gave some suggestions and they would be considered. Referring to the delay in the procurement of some medical equipment by the hospital, she said that the equipment would be procured at the earliest.

In the meantime, to prevent inconvenience to patients, tie-ups have been made with outside hospitals to provide those services, pending arrival of the equipment.

Replying to a query, she expressed satisfaction at the feedback received from patients during her interaction.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna were present.