Visakhapatnam: clear grievance applications, Collector directs officials

‘Inform petitioners on the action taken’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna (second from left) receiving petitions from the public as part of the Spandana programme in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Inform petitioners on the action taken’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna directed the officials to clear the grievance applications pending at various government offices.

The Collector held a review meet on Monday on various issues like clearance of applications received at the weekly Spandana programme, formation of new districts, establishment of new district-level offices, inspection of village secretariats, fever survey, problems at welfare hostels, hike in the price of edible oils and other essential commodities as a result of the war in Ukraine and conduct of Intermediate examinations.

Calling upon the officials to ensure prompt response to the grievances, Dr. Mallikarjuna suggested that information on the action taken should also be conveyed to the petitioners promptly. The repeat grievances should be thoroughly examined and satisfactory solutions worked out.

New district offices

On the establishment of district-level offices of various departments at Anakapalle and Paderu, he directed the officials to inspect the sites and make the necessary arrangements. The cost estimates for provision of electricity, civil works and furniture for the new offices should be prepared. He directed them to hold discussions with officials of the R & B Department on the offices, which have to be set up in private buildings.

Intermediate examinations

The Collector directed the officials to ensure the safety of students of welfare hostels. The wardens should take measures to prevent the entry of poisonous insects and snakes into the hostel compound. He directed the Regional Inspection Officer of the Intermediate Board Vinod Babu to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming Intermediate examinations.

Later, Dr. Mallikarjuna received complaints and grievances from the public as part of the Spandana programme. A total of 302 petitions were received on Monday.

At a separate programme, Dr. Mallikarjuna handed over mobile phones, sanctioned by the State government, to Education Assistants posted at village/ward secretariats in the district. He gave away 739 phones to Education Assistants of village secretariats and 602 to those posted at ward secretariats.