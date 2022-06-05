Visakhapatnam: Civil Services Prelims exam conducted peacefully, says Collector

‘Observers expressed satisfaction over conduct of the exam’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination was conducted peacefully, without any untoward incidents, in the district on Sunday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that out of 12,111 candidates registered for the examination at 31 centres in the district. In the morning session, 5,600 candidates attended the examination, while 6,511 were absent. Similarly, in the second session, as many as 5,531 candidates have appeared at the examination, while 6,580 candidates were absent.

IAS Officers V. Vinay Chand and Vivek Yadav, who were appointed as observers for the examination in Visakhapatnam district, visited several examination centres. The officials have expressed satisfaction over conduct of the examination, he added.