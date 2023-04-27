Visakhapatnam civic body mulls building garage for maintaining its fleet of vehicles

April 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is planning to set up a garage for maintenance of its fleet of vehicles at the Mudasarlova vehicle yard in the city.

GVMC authorities have estimated that establishment of the facility would require around ₹2 crore. The proposal will be placed for the council’s approval when it next convenes on Friday (April 28).

The proposal is unlikely to face much scrutiny in the council given the GVMC’s fleet of 700 vehicles which have been assigned to various departments.

The civic body has drawn up a 32-point agenda for the council meeting, most of which are related to extension of the services of the staff, construction of roads, drainages, payment of pending bills, allocation of funds for repairs of vehicles which were already done.

The authorities have proposed the naming of a junction after the late Gudivada Gurunadha Rao in Gajuwaka. Similarly, a proposal to name Seethakonda viewpoint as YSR viewpoint was included.

Apart from proposing to constitute an 18-member committee to look after the street vendors and hawkers’ zone issues, the GVMC has also proposed to set up 10 vending zones in Zone III and IV. Nine of the proposed zones are between Naval Coastal Battery Junction and China Waltair Road, while another one was proposed near Tenneti Park.

The corporation has also officially put a proposal to consider the beach community guards as contract employees of GVMC.

Opposition upset

Corporators from opposition parties allege that there is nothing in the agenda for the taxpaying citizens.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao said that an amount of over ₹7 crore is being spent on vehicle repairs, which were earlier approved by the Mayor. What was the urgency for the Mayor to give approval beforehand, he questioned.

He also said that no proposals were included in the agenda focussing on ward amenities or public needs.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy rued that proposals submitted by the ward corporators for development activities in the wards are being ignored. He added that important proposals involving large sums of money are being placed during the sub-committee meetings.