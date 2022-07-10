Visakhapatnam city’s population may breach 30 lakh mark by 2035, estimates Andhra University’s Population Research Centre

By July 9, the population of city is 22,79,076, says Director

The Population Research Centre(PRC) of Andhra University has estimated that the population of Visakhapatnam city will go up to 24.40 lakh by the year 2025 and 27.32 lakh by 2030. The PRC also predicted that by 2035 the population in the city may breach 30 lakh mark and reach 30.41 lakh.

On the eve of World Population Day (July 11), the PRC released population details here on Sunday.

Director of the centre B. Muniswamy said that by July 09, 2022, the population of Visakhapatnam has reached 22,79,076 and the population growth rate is about 2. 34%.

When it comes to combined Visakhapatnam district, as per the research, the population is 46,51,857, the Director said. Giving the classification, he said that there are 23,19,006 males and 23,32,851 females. The literacy rate is about 66.91 %. For every 1,000 men, there are 1,006 women, the research revealed.

He also said that as on July 9, the population of Andhra Pradesh stands at 9,17,02,478 and the country’s population is 140,69,05,860.