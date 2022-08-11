Visakhapatnam: City sees outpouring of support for Har Ghar Tiranga programme

HPCL takes out 375-m long Tricolour in a massive rally on Beach Road

A flag march being organised by the 198 Bn CRPF as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

With Independence Day drawing near, the district is witnessing an enthusiastic response to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations being held by the Centre. The Har Ghar Tiranga programme, in particular, has been well received by the public, with national flags flying off the shelves across the city.

Almost every day in the past week, some organisation or the other has been organising a rally with the Tricolour on Beach Road, with people of all ages taking part. Flags with sizes varying from 75 feet to 148 feet were taken out in the rallies.

On Thursday, oil major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) organised a march with a 1,230-foot (375 m) Tricolour on Beach Road.

According to Chief General Manager of HPCL K. Nagesh, this could be the longest national flag taken out in a rally in the city, with the previous record being 225 m. “We got it specially stitched and the flag was brought to the venue in a roller mounted on a truck. After the rally was over, we got it rolled back with due respect. The flag weighs over a tonne,” he said.

It was heartwarming to see young people carry the flag on their shoulders, said Executive Director of HPCL Ratan Raj.

The rally started from YMCA and proceeded to VUDA Park and then to RK Beach. This apart, over 1,500 people comprising employees, students and people joined the rally. HPCL also distributed over 6,000 flags as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

To add to the celebrations, the personnel of the 198 battalion of the CRPF also staged a rally carrying the national flag. Hundreds of people and morning walkers joined the smartly-dressed CRPF personnel in their battle-fatigue uniform, accompanied by their family members.

Later, Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated a photo exhibition of freedom fighters at Dwaraka Bus Station. The photo exhibition comprising portraits of freedom fighters both from the State as well as from across the country have been put up. It is being organised jointly by the district administration and the APSRTC.

Earlier, a heritage walk was organised by the district administration and the Department of Heritage and Culture from the District Collector’s office to Hawa Mahal. The walk was led by the Collector.