Visakhapatnam city police solve nine snatching cases, arrest seven, including two women

September 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city (crime) wing on Saturday arrested seven persons including, two women and a transgender, for allegedly being involved in nine chain snatching cases at various places.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Naganna said that in one case, 23-year-old M. Surya was arrested for allegedly being involved in four chain snatchings. Among the four chain snatchings, three were committed under MVP police station limits – Sector VI of MVP Colony, one at Lawsons Bay Colony. The fourth crime was committed at Murali Nagar under Kancharapalem police station limits. The DCP said that Surya had committed theft of around 15.5 tola of gold chains worth ₹4.25 lakh.

In another case, 29-year-old P. Amit Rao, a native of Chhattisgarh and a resident of Vizianagaram, was arrested by the police teams for allegedly committing two chain snatchings at Bheemunipatnam and Padmanabham areas. In both the areas, the accused had committed snatching of two gold chains weighing 67.5 grams.

In another case, the Malkapuram police arrested two women - A. Bhanu (38) of Gopalapatnam and P. Papa (43) of Vizianagaram- and another transgender B. Vamsi Raju alias Bhavani (24) of Vizianagaram for allegedly committing theft of a 2.5 tola gold chain from a woman at Malkapuram on September 21. As per the DCP, the trio wanted to lead a lavish life and wanted to make easy money, for which they have chosen chain snatching.

The DCP said that a 27-year-old N. Phanindra of Saripalli, Pendurthi, was arrested for allegedly snatching away four tolas gold chain from a 62-year-old woman at Gopalapatnam, while she was going to a temple on September 22.

According to the police officer, the accused Phanindra is a graduate and also worked in an IT firm at Rushikonda. Some months ago, he had attempted to go abroad for job, for which he had spent ₹3 lakh. However, he did not get the Visa. Later, he had mortgaged gold ornaments of his wife. He also indulged in playing games in online betting apps, where he had lost around ₹10 lakh. In order to improve financial situation, he wanted to commit chain snatchings. Police said that apart from the chain snatching at Gopalapatnam, he had also committed another snatching at Gajuwaka two months ago.

In another case, a 28-year-old L. Dinesh was arrested for snatching 42 grams gold chain from a 42-year-old woman at Gopalapatnam on September 23. Dinesh’s parents work as apartment watchmen, while he works as a salesman in a garment store. Dinesh had reportedly lost over ₹1.20 lakh in online betting apps and became a chain snatcher.

Apart from these chain snatchings, the MVP police have also arrested G. Revathi (38) for allegedly snatching away a bag containing 2.5 tola gold ornaments worth ₹62,500 from woman at Sivajipalem. A youth named P. Charan was also arrested at MVP Colony for committing theft of a bike on September 18.