Visakhapatnam city police rescue woman trying to end life

Quick response from the city police saved the life of a 25-year-old woman, who was reportedly trying to end her life here on Tuesday. At around 8.30 p.m., the city police received a call to the control room where a person named Narsinga Rao said that his relative S Kalyani (25) of Atchutapuram in Anakapalli mandal, came to R.K Beach, to end her life. The police collected her photograph and alerted the beach control police as well as Disha patrolling teams, who started to search for the woman and rescued her. The woman was shifted to sub-control room and handed over to the family members. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.