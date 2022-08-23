Visakhapatnam: CITU seeks better deal for ASHA workers

‘They rendered yeoman service to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic’

‘They rendered yeoman service to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic’

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar has demanded a better deal for the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Assistants) workers, who were rendering yeoman service, by providing them job security, retirement benefits and pension.

At a meeting of the ASHA Workers Unions at Kancharapalem here on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said that the ASHA workers had rendered services to patients, ignoring their own safety, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, they were being harassed by their superiors with heavy workload, he alleged.

The labour laws were not being made applicable to them and their wages were not being increased in tune with the increase in the cost of living. He sought that they should be paid minimum wages of ₹26,000 a month apart from being extended the facility of PF, ESI and pension. He said that the CITU would make continued efforts to fight for the rights of the ASHA workers.

He called upon the ASHA workers to participate in large numbers in the dharna to be held at the Collectorate in this regard on September 20.