Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: CITIIS to conduct ‘Cities of Tomorrow’ photography competition

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and other officials releasing the poster relating to the competition, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK
Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 04, 2022 21:10 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:10 IST

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) under the Cities Investment to Innovate, Integrate & Sustain (CITIIS) programme is organising ‘Cities of Tomorrow’ photography competition with the purpose of depicting the idea of sustainable and innovation-driven urban development through the lens of the citizens. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, along with representatives from CITIIS, have released the poster for the programme at the GVMC office here on Thursday

According to the organisers, public places, sustainable mobility, e-governance and social innovation are the four themes for the competition. A candidate can choose any theme and take four pictures and submit, they said.

The entries will be judged by a panel comprising renowned photographers. The winner of the first prize will receive ₹50,000. The second and third prizes are ₹25,000 and ₹10,000, respectively. The winning entries will also be displayed at a public exhibition at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, in October 2022. The last date for submitting entries is August 26, 2022. Interested can check https://niua.in/citiis/citiis-photos-competition.

