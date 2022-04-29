Visakhapatnam: CII Young Indians organise a session on good touch and bad touch at Visakha Valley School

Confederation of Indian Industry(CII) Young Indians Visakhapatnam Chapter organised a session on ‘Safe Touch and Unsafe Touch’ at Visakha Valley School here on Friday.

The objective of the session was to create awareness among children about ‘Safe Touch and Unsafe Touch’ and what actions they should take if they feel it is unsafe.

School Principal Eshwari Prabhakar felt that these kind of sessions are very important for kids and should be conducted in each school on a regular basis.

Priya Gopalkrishnan, Chair, Yi Vizag Masoom Vertical, and Pradeep Paladugu, Past Chair, Yi Vizag Chapter, conducted the session.