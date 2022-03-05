Visakhapatnam: choose career based on potential and latent talent, High Court Judge tells student

‘Even if you study abroad, return and give back something to the nation’

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Ch. Manavendranath Roy enthralled the students of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College with his witty wisdom during an interactive session, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic how to choose a career, he advised the students to understand their strengths and weaknesses before embarking on higher studies for a successful career plan.

Every student should understand his or her potential immediately after passing the tenth examination, as plus two is the deciding factor. Depending on the potential and latent talent, one should decide the course that one should take, he said.

Quoting instances from his own life, he spoke about how he landed into judiciary after a successful legal career.

Justice Roy also asked the students get the best out foreign education if they intended to study abroad, but urged them to return and give back something to the nation.

Secretary and Correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar urged the students to gain knowledge and participate in activities such as debates to better their skills.