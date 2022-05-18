Visakhapatnam: Children’s section inaugurated at Public Library

GVMC Commissioner inaugurates the facility

The newly-developed ‘Miyawaki Children’s Section’ at the Visakhapatnam Public Library was inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner G. Lakshmisha on Wednesday.

The Commissioner went around the sections of the library and interacted with career aspirants. He enquired about their preparations for competitive exams and asked them about their experiences at the library.

Visakha Public Library Society (VPLS) secretary D.S. Varma explained the operational process of the library. The children spoke to the Commissioner about the concept of Miyawaki and its advantage and need given the present situation of climate change.

During the interactive session, the children posed questions to the Commissioner regarding environmental issues and the development of the city. The Commissioner spoke at length, and also raised some questions of his own to the children.

The Commissioner expressed happiness over the facilities, maintenance and reading environment at the library. He was impressed by the modern well-equipped library, which is catering to the needs of career aspirants apart from its regular services to subscribers and book lovers.

Director of CPC A. Prasanna Kumar and VPLS president S. Vijaya Kumar were among those who participated in the function.