Visakhapatnam: Child rights panel member reviews steps being taken to protect rights of differently-abled children

July 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission member Gondu Sitaram held a review meeting on the protection of the rights of differently-abled children, and the measures taken by the authorities for their welfare at the TCPC Centre at Bakkannapalem here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sitaram enquired from R. Madhavi, Assistant Director of the Department of Differentiated Talents, on how many differently-abled children are there in the district under the age of 18, pensions provided by the government, and the awareness programmes being conducted at the district-level on the records. He also enquired about details of schools run by government and NGOs as per 12(1)(c) of the Right to Free Education Act. He gave a 24-day time to officials to furnish the details.

