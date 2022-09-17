Visakhapatnam: child rights panel finds two children on a single bed at KGH

Members notice that some fans are not working causing inconvenience to patients

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 17, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) conducted inspections at the Children’s Ward, Burns Ward and the Dengue Ward at King George Hospital (KGH) here on Saturday and expressed displeasure over some services being offered for the children.

SCPCR chairman K. Apparao, member Gondu Sitaram and others expressed displeasure on the hospital authorities after finding two children being accommodated on a single bed in the Children’s Ward. The members also noticed that some of the fans were not working, which is causing severe inconvenience to the patients and in turn the patients are being forced to bring their own table fans. The members sought an inquiry into the issues.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later the SCPCR members interacted with the parents and received feedback about the services being offered at the hospital. They have asked the authorities to ensure better treatment to the patients. The members have informed about their observation to KGH superintendent P. Mythili.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app