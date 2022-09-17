Visakhapatnam: child rights panel finds two children on a single bed at KGH

Members notice that some fans are not working causing inconvenience to patients

Members of the AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) conducted inspections at the Children’s Ward, Burns Ward and the Dengue Ward at King George Hospital (KGH) here on Saturday and expressed displeasure over some services being offered for the children.

SCPCR chairman K. Apparao, member Gondu Sitaram and others expressed displeasure on the hospital authorities after finding two children being accommodated on a single bed in the Children’s Ward. The members also noticed that some of the fans were not working, which is causing severe inconvenience to the patients and in turn the patients are being forced to bring their own table fans. The members sought an inquiry into the issues.

Later the SCPCR members interacted with the parents and received feedback about the services being offered at the hospital. They have asked the authorities to ensure better treatment to the patients. The members have informed about their observation to KGH superintendent P. Mythili.