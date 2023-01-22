HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: child chess prodigy Alana Meenakshi to receive Bal Puraskar in New Delhi on January 23

January 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi

Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGMENT

A 11-year-old Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi has been selected for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2023 in sports category. She will receive the award at a glittering event in New Delhi on January 23. The award is presented to children for their outstanding achievements in inventions, science, social service, arts, culture and sports.

Alana, who represented India at the Online Asia Nations Cup Under-14 Girls Team Chess Championship 2022, is ranked World No. 2 in the Under-10 category of the International Chess Federation.

YSR Congress Party leader and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy congratulated the girl, through a tweet, for being selected for the award due to her outstanding performance in the sports of her choice.

