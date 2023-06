June 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Popular chess player Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla, who is a top ranker in the Under-12 girls chess 2023, met AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) chairman and managing director Prudhvi Tej Immadi at the latter’s chamber here on Monday.

The CMD wished her a success in the field. It was a courtesy visit, Alana said. She received several medals including one from the President of India on January 23 this year.

