Visakhapatnam cheers for three girls representing India in the Asian Games

September 27, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

This Asian Games, people of Visakhapatnam will be cheering for the three girls – Jyothi Yarraji, Akula Sai Samhitha and Greeshma, who would be representing team India. All the three girls are from the city.

Not just the sports lovers, officials from district sports authority, Sports Authority of AP are all keeping their fingers crossed and have eyes on women’s hurdles sensation Jyothi Yarraji.

Ms Jyothi, from Visakhapatnam has made her own identity within a short time. Some sports personalities refer her as P.T Usha from Andhra Pradesh. Her recent performance to clinch a gold medal in the Asian Athletes Chamipionship has brought her enormous fame.

The ongoing Asian Games is the biggest sports event for Sai Samhitha and Greeshma, who are going to represent India in freestyle artistic skating.

18-year-old Sai Samhitha is all pumped up as well as nervous. “I am very grateful for the opportunity. Obviously, there will be pressure, but I would put my best in the Asian Games,” she says.

Akula Pavan Kumar, a National Coach and father of Sai Samhitha, is very confident of his student bringing laurels to the Nation in the Asian Games.

“Training has been going on perfectly since long time. She had also attended a training programme in Punjab two months ago. The final preparations also went well. It all depends on how she performs on the game day. I have only advised her to be calm, not to take any pressure and enjoy her sport,” he said.

Ms Sai Samhitha has been into skating since she was four-year old. Under the guidance of her father, she had achieved a number of gold, silver and bronze medals in the district, State, national and International events.

During the year 2020, Sai Samhitha was awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for exceptional achievements in the field of sports.

Similarly, D Greeshma, a 14-year old and a Class X student from the city, will also be taking part in artistic skating in the Asian Games.

Renowned Indian Coach, P Satyanarayana, who is trainer of Greeshma, said that preparations went very well.

“This is an honour for Greeshma and also Sai Samhitha to represent their country at a young age. Moreover, they are the only two from entire country. They have been great in every tournament they have attended since the last seven to 10 years. We are confident that they would do well in Asian Games too,” he said.

District Sports Officer June Gallyot said “This is a great opportunity for the three girls from Vizag to represent India in the Asian Games. We believe in their hard work and we hope they come out with flying colours.”