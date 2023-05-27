HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Centre’s policies empowering women and reducing gender inequalities, says VSP official

May 27, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Women’s economic empowerment is at the heart of India’s G20 agenda and all the G20 nations would achieve the objective of women-led development under the leadership of India, said Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Director (personnel) S.C. Pandey here on Saturday, during a conference on `India’s G20 Presidency: Empowering Women in G20 Countries and Beyond.’

Public Relations Society of India, Visakhapatnam chapter, and the RINL-VSP jointly organised the programme at Ukkunagaram Management Development Centre.

Mr. Pandey observed that policies being implemented by the Union government have helped in empowering women and reducing the gender inequalities and the country is fast moving from the paradigm of women’s development to women-led development.

GITAM University associate professor Radha Raghuramapatruni also spoke at the meeting.

