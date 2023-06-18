Visakhapatnam: Centre, State failed to provide employment to the youth, alleges AIYF

June 18, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 11th conference of All India Youth Federation (AIYF), Visakhapatnam district, was held at Neelam Rajasekhar Reddy Bhavan at Allipuram here on Sunday.

The AIYF leaders urged the people to fight against rising unemployment and fraudulent practices. AIYF State general secretary N. Leninbabu alleged that the Union government was handing over the country’s wealth to the corporate groups.

AIFY State assistant secretary M. Subbarao said that the situation in Andhra Pradesh was also not encouraging as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to do justice in creating jobs and releasing job calendar in January as announced by him in his election manifesto.