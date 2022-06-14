Visakhapatnam: Centre of Excellence will be set up in Geo-Engineering Department, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

‘It will work in the field of spatial environmental modelling’

A month after GAIT Global, Singapore, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Geo-Engineering Department, Andhra University, to develop the tools and knowledge to combat the effects of climate change, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the proposed Centre of Excellence to work in the field of spatial environmental modelling will be coming up at the department shortly, on Tuesday.

To take the proposal forward, Head of the Department Vazeer Mahammood had met CEO of GAIT, Saurav J Bansal, in Singapore, and discussed about the COE.

Mr. Saurav has agreed to set up the centre for GEO Intelligence Applications, said Prof. Vazeer.

As part of the setting up of it, Andhra University’s Geo Engineering Department will receive access to financial infusion and real project development from GAIT which will help enhance the R&D facilities of Andhra University. With this engagement, Andhra University will be bringing in two-fold advantage to the research scholars, students, and the faculty.

AU Geo-Engineering Department will gain insight into real-world geoscience industry problems. Additionally, students and faculty will get a global perspective of the current major sustainability challenges.