Visakhapatnam: Centre breaking the back of common man by increasing the prices of LPG, petrol and diesel, alleges CPI(M)

May 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated May 23, 2023 12:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee secretary M. Jaggunaidu has called for intensification of the people’s struggles against the rule of the BJP and YSR Congress Party governments at the Centre and the State respectively.

At a meeting of the party workers from the district at Alluri Vignana Kendram here on Monday, Mr. Jaggunaidu alleged that the Union government was breaking the back of the common people by continuing to hike the price of cooking gas, petrol and diesel though the price of crude oil has gone down in the international market due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. On the other hand, the Centre was extending the benefits of reduction in international crude oil prices to the corporate groups like Ambanis, he alleged.

Demonetisation

The withdrawal of high denomination notes in 2016, and the tall claims of tightening the flow of funds to extremists, have failed to produce the desired results. The rich had benefited by converting their black money into white. The common people had faced the brunt of demonetisation. Though it was proved that the whole demonetisation exercise was a failed experiment, the government has announced another round of demonetisation, he said.

The CITU leader said that the Centre has failed to take action on the BJP MP who allegedly indulged in sexual harassment of wrestlers, who had brought fame to the nation, through the sport. He demanded immediate action against the accused MP.

Mr. Jaggunaidu alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was indulging in repression of the workers by booking cases on those who were demanding implementation of minimum wages. Similarly, bind over cases were being booked on trade union leaders, instead of initiating action on managements, which were not implementing the Minimum Wages Act.

CPI district committee member V. Narendra Kumar presided.

District Secretariat Member R.K.S.V. Kumar, and leaders B. Jagan and A.V. Satyanarayana spoke.