Visakhapatnam Central Cooperative Bank expects scheduled bank status after August, says Chairman

Visakhapatnam Central Cooperative Bank Limited (VCB), which was set up on February 5, 1916, was expecting scheduled bank status after inspection by the RBI at anytime after August, said its chairman Ch. Raghavendra Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that with its 1.04 lakh shareholders with a cap of not more than ₹2 lakh shareholding by any member, the bank is eligible for getting the scheduled bank status, he added. He said the RBI due to pandemic and other reasons had not given scheduled bank status to any cooperative bank for the past several years.

He said that the bank has set a target of achieving ₹8,000 crore turnover during 2024-25. It clocked an all-time high turnover of ₹7,347 crore during 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cooperative bank with 47 branches in Andhra Pradesh and four in Hyderabad (Telangana) ranks fourth in share capital among 1,502 urban cooperative banks in India, stands third in average profit on employees, 10th in interest income and net profit and tops among all banks in the cost of deposit by offering highest interest rate to the depositors, he added.

“The secret of our success is running the bank upholding true cooperative spirit,” Mr. Raghavendra Rao said.

He said the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.5% on saving bank accounts based on quarterly calculation on daily balance. Loans against immovable property mortgages for housing construction, repairs, purchase of motor vehicles, marriages, children education, small scale industries and traders are being encouraged, he said.

He said loans to MSMEs are given at 10% to 11%. Daily instalment loan scheme is also given to facilitate the borrowers and small traders.

Bank’s CEO P.V. Narasimha Murthy, former Emeritus Chairman Manam Anjaneyulu, Directors J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, A.J. Stalin and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.