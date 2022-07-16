Visakhapatnam: CBI officials recover ₹1.86 crore from Plant Protection Officer

‘Accused has been collecting bribes for issuing Phytosanitary Certificates for exporting the goods and consignment release orders for imported consignments’

Based on reliable information, the CBI, ACB wing, Visakhapatnam, recovered cash to the tune of ₹1.86 crore from R. Padam Singh, Plant Protection Officer, Visakhapatnam, Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage Department, Ministry of Agriculture (GOI), here on Saturday.

The accused officer has been allegedly demanding and collecting huge amounts of bribes from the Customs House Agents (CHAs), Fumigators and Shipping Agents for issuing Phytosanitary Certificates for exporting the goods and consignment release orders for imported consignments.

According to a CBI release, on Friday Padam Singh had demanded illegal gratification from Athi Bulli Reddiyya @ Murali, Regional Manager, Exim Logistics Private Limited, Visakhapatnam, for clearing of pending applications and for issuing favourable certificate to Customs for release of import/export consignments of agricultural commodities.

CBI also had received the inputs that Bulli Reddiyya would be meeting the accused officer in his office on Friday to pay the bribe amount.

The CBI officials caught Padam Singh red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of ₹6,000 from Mr. Reddiyya.

Further searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Roorkee (Uttarakhand) and during the course of searches, cash to the tune of ₹1,86,55,450, and some incriminating documents were seized.

The accused persons R. Padam Singh, Athi Bulli Reddiyya @ Murali, S. Siva Rama Gupta of Visakhapatnam and Myla Srikrishna Varma, Proprietor of Quality Fumigation and Pest Control Services, Kakinada, have been arrested and produced before the Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.